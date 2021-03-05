Congress to move no-confidence motion against ruling BJP-JJP in Haryana

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the private member’s Bill to guarantee MSP to all farmers was rejected by the Speaker.

A no-confidence motion will be moved by the Congress party against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government in Haryana on March 10.

After Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda sought to bring the no-confidence motion on the first day of the Budget session itself, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said that Mr. Hooda could move the no-confidence motion on March 10, which could be then taken up for discussion.

The Haryana Assembly’s Budget session started with Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya’s address in Chandigarh on Friday.

Mr. Hooda, talking to reporters outside the House, said the no-confidence motion given by the Congress had been approved. “It will be debated on March 10 and it will be known which MLA votes in support of farmers and which in support of the anti-farmer government,” he said.

He said the need to move a no-confidence motion had arisen because the BJP-JJP government had lost public confidence completely. “The public no longer has any faith in this government. The situation has become such that the Chief Minister, the Minister and the MLA themselves are not able to go among the public. The coalition government has emerged as the biggest anti-farmer government in the country due to the dictatorial attitude of the government towards the farmers’ movement,” he said.

“The BJP-JJP government has betrayed every section of the population, including farmers, labourers, workers, small businesses and the entire working class. From law and order to unemployment, inflation to corruption, the current government has proved to be a failure on all fronts. In such a situation, all the MLAs should vote against this government and in support of the motion of no confidence,” said Mr. Hooda.

Mr. Hooda said the private member’s Bill to guarantee Minimum Support Price to all farmers in the State was rejected by the Speaker.