Congress to move High Court as five JD(U) MLAs join BJP in Manipur

In a late night political development, five JD(U) MLAs had joined the ruling BJP

Iboyaima Laithangbam IMPHAL:
September 03, 2022 09:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representation. File. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first reaction to the merger of five MLAs of the Janata Dal (United) to the BJP, the Opposition Congress has announced that the party will go to the High Court since the “merger” of five JD(U) is in violation of the provisions of the 10 th schedule of the constitution.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has been camping in Delhi. On the other hand, BJP State president A. Sharda left Imphal with the five former JD(U) MLAs for New Delhi on Saturday, where the BJP president J.P. Nadda and some others are expected to give them a warm reception.

In a late night political development, five JD(U) MLAs (Khumukcham Joykishan, Ngursanglor Sanata, Ashab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L.M. Khoute) had joined the ruling BJP. A bulletin issued by the Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat said that the merger was done under the provisions of the 10 th schedule of the constitution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development, State JD(U) president Kshetrimayum Biren said that since it is in violation of the provisions of the 10 th schedule, the party shall go to the High Court seeking disqualification of these five MLAs. Mohammad Abdul Nasir is the lone JD(U) MLA left in the party. He has also rushed to Delhi and the announcement of his stand is awaited by all sections.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

There had been indications that following the withdrawal of support of JD(U) to the BJP elsewhere, the six JD(U) MLAs may also snap their relation with the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur. In the last Assembly polls JD(U) had fielded 38 candidates but won six seats. The BJP had won 32 seats in the 60 member-House. The decimated opposition Congress bagged just five seats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Manipur
Bharatiya Janata Party
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app