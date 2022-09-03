Congress to move High Court as five JD(U) MLAs join BJP in Manipur

Image for representation. File. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first reaction to the merger of five MLAs of the Janata Dal (United) to the BJP, the Opposition Congress has announced that the party will go to the High Court since the “merger” of five JD(U) is in violation of the provisions of the 10 th schedule of the constitution.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has been camping in Delhi. On the other hand, BJP State president A. Sharda left Imphal with the five former JD(U) MLAs for New Delhi on Saturday, where the BJP president J.P. Nadda and some others are expected to give them a warm reception.

In a late night political development, five JD(U) MLAs (Khumukcham Joykishan, Ngursanglor Sanata, Ashab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L.M. Khoute) had joined the ruling BJP. A bulletin issued by the Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat said that the merger was done under the provisions of the 10 th schedule of the constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development, State JD(U) president Kshetrimayum Biren said that since it is in violation of the provisions of the 10 th schedule, the party shall go to the High Court seeking disqualification of these five MLAs. Mohammad Abdul Nasir is the lone JD(U) MLA left in the party. He has also rushed to Delhi and the announcement of his stand is awaited by all sections.

There had been indications that following the withdrawal of support of JD(U) to the BJP elsewhere, the six JD(U) MLAs may also snap their relation with the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur. In the last Assembly polls JD(U) had fielded 38 candidates but won six seats. The BJP had won 32 seats in the 60 member-House. The decimated opposition Congress bagged just five seats.