Congress to launch State-wide padayatra in Bihar from December 28

November 14, 2022 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST - Patna

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh said the 1,200-km-long march against the ‘communal agenda of the BJP’ will start from Banka district and conclude in Bodh Gaya

PTI

Senior Congress leader and Congress Working Committee member Digvijay Singh along with party leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, on November 13. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress is set to launch a State-wide padayatra in Bihar from December 28 on the lines of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said in Patna.

He said the 1,200-km-long march against the "communal agenda of the BJP" will start from Banka district and conclude in Bodh Gaya. It will cover 17 districts of the State.

Rahul Gandhi, however, is unlikely to take part in the State-wide padayatra in Bihar.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra has unsettled the BJP, which has resorted to cheap and childish diversionary tactics. The top rung of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is worried by the padayatra of Rahul Gandhi," Mr. Ramesh said at a press conference with party colleague Digvijaya Singh by his side on November 13.

Mr. Singh said all senior Congress leaders, ministers and lawmakers in Bihar will take part in the State-wide padayatra.

A senior Congress leader in Bihar said Rahul Gandhi will visit the State during the proposed east-west second phase of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Mr. Gandhi launched the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. He is set to cover around 3,500 km across 12 States in 150 days.

