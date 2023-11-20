Congress to hold rally in Haryana’s Sirsa in memory of farmers died during agitation against now repealed farm laws

November 20, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said on Sunday that the Congress would hold a ‘Kisan-Majdoor Aakrosh’ rally in Haryana’s Sirsa on December 17 in the memory of those farmer-laborers, who lost their lives during the year-long agitation against the now repealed farm laws in New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference in Sirsa, Mr. Hooda said farmers are feeling let down as the promises made to them by the Centre remain unfulfilled. “There is anger among the farmers that the government has not yet implemented the agreement that was reached between the government and farmer organisations two years ago. The government is working to strangle democracy in the country,” he said.

“The power of farmers and laborers made the Union government bow down by following the path of non-violence, discipline and peace. We will raise the voice of the farmers and force the government to implement the agreement made with the farmers. We will not let this government forget the sacrifices made in the farmers’ movement,” he said.

Responding to a question, Mr. Hooda said that in the Congress’ convention in Udaipur and Raipur, the party committee, under the leadership of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had assured the farmers to accept all the demands of the farmers’ movement and implement them when the Congress government is formed. This included everything, from loan waiver, Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee, and debt relief, he added.