Congress to hold protest against fuel price rise in Punjab on February 11

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. File photo.

CHANDIGARH

08 February 2021 19:00 IST

Though international crude price is low, Centre is still selling fuel at a highest price, says Sunil Jakhar.

Hitting out at the BJP government in the Centre over consistent rise in prices of fuel and domestic gas, the Congress in Punjab announced a State-wide protest on February 11.

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Monday said though international crude prices had witnessed record low in recent times, the Central government was still selling fuel at a highest price.

He said the protests on February 11 would be held across all cities from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

“I will lead the protest march from Abohar against the oppressive policies of the Centre, due to which every segment of society is distressed. The Centre has been putting undue financial burden on common man by hiking prices of petrol, diesel and gas. The government has been blocking the benefit of a decrease in the price of crude oil. The Union government must take measures to control the prices of petroleum products and give relief to the citizens,” he said.

“A gas cylinder used to cost ₹438 in 2014 when Dr. Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister,” said Mr. Jakhar pointing out that the same cylinder cost had now crossed ₹750. “This too when price of crude oil is almost half than what it used to be in 2014,” said Mr. Jakhar.