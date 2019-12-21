Congress to hold “peace march” in Jaipur

The ruling Congress will hold a “peace march” in Jaipur on Sunday to register its protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens . Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will lead the march.

The march will start from Albert Hall Museum in Ram Niwas Garden and culminate at the Mahatma Gandhi Circle near Rajasthan University, covering a distance of about three kilometres. Participants in a rally of civil rights groups to be organised at the nearby Moti Dungri Road are likely to join the march.

Mr. Gehlot told reporters at his official residence on Saturday that members of all communities taking part in the march would reject the attempts being made by the Bharatiya Janata Party to “polarise the society” for electoral benefits.

“The BJP's top leaders are promoting hatred by making announcements for the NRC's preparation like a threat... We will not allow them to succeed,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot said the CAA and NRC did not deserve to be implemented in the country, as they would tear apart the social fabric and affect the entire population. “The utter failure of the NRC exercise in Assam has proved its futility. How can it be implemented all over the country?” he said.

Demanding an immediate repeal of the CAA, Mr. Gehlot said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should announce in unambiguous terms that his government would move ahead with all communities together.

He also expressed concern over ensuing violence on the issue in different parts of the country.

Several demonstrations were held in Rajasthan and the situation was peaceful, barring a few stray incidents in Bikaner and Jodhpur, said Mr. Gehlot.

State BJP president Satish Poonia alleged in a statement that Mr. Gehlot, who was responsible for maintaining law and order, was himself provoking the people.

“Mr. Gehlot's decision to hit the road and lead a march against the CAA amounts to violation of constitutional norms. He is challenging an amendment of a law passed by the Parliament,” said Mr. Poonia.