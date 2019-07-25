Congress to hold division-wise meetings to fix candidates

The Congress will hold division-wise meetings from Thursday to decide the possible candidates for the Assembly elections and finalise the seats to be contested by the party. It will also hold a meeting in Navi Mumbai to take stock of the Konkan division.

“I will visit each and every division of Maharashtra to understand the party’s strength on the ground,” State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said.

The party has received over 900 applications seeking candidature for the polls, which Mr. Thorat said is a positive sign. “Not every election is the same. We lost the Lok Sabha election, but we are confident of making a comeback exactly as we did in 1980. The people still trust us and the growing number of applications seeking a party ticket is an indication of that,” he said.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held deliberations on seat sharing for two consecutive days. “We are confident about contesting the polls together. We also want all secular and progressive forces in the State to join us,” Mr. Thorat said.

When asked if the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar would be a part of the seat-sharing discussions, Mr. Thorat said the Congress is always ready for talks.

“We have informed the VBA that we want to hold talks and I am confident we will soon be doing so,” the State Congress chief said.

Last month, the VBA had ridiculed the Congress, and had made an offer of 40 of the 288 Assembly seats in the State to the Congress. The Congress had termed the offer non-serious.

Meanwhile, the Congress and NCP leaders said the alliance talks will continue for some time to sort out certain issues and chalk out a strategy to accommodate all the allies.