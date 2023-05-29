Congress will win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh, says Rahul Gandhi

May 29, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 29 said that the Congress will repeat its Karnataka poll performance and win 150 seats for the next leg of Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, slated for later this year.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge has convened a meeting of leaders from poll-bound States of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Top Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, along with other senior leaders were present.

Rajasthan leaders, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his rival, Sachin Pilot, would be present in the meeting that is likely to take place shortly.

