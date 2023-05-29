ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh, says Rahul Gandhi

May 29, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge has convened a meeting of leaders from poll-bound States of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

The Hindu Bureau

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal chairs a meeting with the leaders from Madhya Pradesh, in New Delhi, on May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 29 said that the Congress will repeat its Karnataka poll performance and win 150 seats for the next leg of Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, slated for later this year.

Top Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, along with other senior leaders were present.

Rajasthan leaders, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his rival, Sachin Pilot, would be present in the meeting that is likely to take place shortly.

