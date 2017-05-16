Three years of lies, cover-up: Congress

The Congress will begin a nationwide public campaign, along with like-minded political forces, over the next two years to expose the BJP government’s three years of “lies”.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala announced this at a press conference along with a galaxy of the party’s young, largely second-generation leaders.

After Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha, presented an overview of the Modi government’s “failures”, his colleagues spoke on specific issues.

Rajasthan PCC chief Sachin Pilot spoke of the abject state of agriculture and the farming community; former Union Minister R.P.N. Singh on the deteriorating internal security situation; Sushmita Dev, MP, on the fact that the youth were still waiting for jobs promised by the Modi government; and Divya Spandana (popularly known as Ramya), former MP and now head of the party’s social media cell, on the inability of the current dispensation to provide security to women.

Skips minorities’ issue

Oddly, there was no direct comment on the minorities, especially Muslims.

Mr. Scindia referred to their situation obliquely, “There is an environment of intolerance prevailing in the country. If anybody discusses it, they are termed as anti-national. This government decides what the people should eat, learn and wear. It tries to push its policies based on a regimented soch vichar (ideological approach), ” he said.

He also referred to the gap between the BJP calling a special session on Ambedkar but remaining unconcerned when Dalits were under attack.

The conference began with a short film Teen saal barbaad, lipapoti sarkar (Three wasted years, a cover-up government) that focused on the gap, particularly between what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said before he came to power and what he was saying now.

He had held the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government responsible for the deaths of Indian soldiers on the border, but was now silent though the number of such killings had increased.

It showed Mr. Modi, then Gujarat Chief Minister, slamming the then Congress government for trying to introduce the GST and Aadhaar, while pushing for these to be accepted after he became Prime Minister.

Farm crisis

Mr. Pilot spoke at length on the agricultural crisis that was driving many farmers to suicide, stressing it was not enough to target the BJP for “its failure to fulfil the lofty promises made before coming to power”.

Asked where party vice-president Rahul Gandhi was, Mr. Surjewala said, “Rahulji is the first worker of the Congress party. Our leader professes and lives the idea of India and under him we will reclaim India.”