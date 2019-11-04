Congress team to assess Naga pact situation leaves Imphal

A six-member Congress team that arrived on Sunday afternoon left Imphal on Monday morning. The team is visiting a few northeastern States to study the situation arising out of the Naga agreement and other related issues. The members will visit Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh where the people have the same apprehension. The team was formed under the instruction of AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

Jairam Ramesh, MP and former Minister, who led the team, said that while welcoming peace talks, the Congress would not remain silent if the agreements hurt the interests of the northeastern States. “The solution should not be at the cost of other sections of the people”, Mr. Ramesh said.

Also read: Why have the Naga peace talks stumbled?

Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi said, “If the appeasement policy is for one particular community only, the Congress party shall not remain silent”.

Meanwhile, the 11 leaders of COCOMI, an apex body of five social organisations, had a protracted meeting with Chief Minister N. Biren on Sunday night. Taking to reporters, Sunil Karam, a leader of the COCOMI, said: “We had demanded a special Assembly session to discuss the agreement between the Centre and the NSCN(IM)”.

The activists said that it was yet to be seen whether the Biren government translated the assurance into action.

Meanwhile, huge numbers of people took out torchlight processions on Sunday night demanding that the Naga agreement should not affect the integrity and unity in Manipur. A large number of security personnel have been brought to Manipur from Tripura and other States to cope with possible mass protests in the State.