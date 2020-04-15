Congress targets Haryana govt.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday said that the last-minute reduction of mustard crop purchase centres has exposed the Haryana government’s failure and ill-preparedness for crop procurement.

Mr. Surjewala alleged that the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party government has left farmers in the lurch and is giving stepmotherly treatment to them. “The government did not make any timely preparations and arrangements for crop procurement despite repeated requests from the Congress. It seems their priority is to get liquor factories running instead of ensuring smooth procurement of wheat and mustard. Sadly, the proof has come on the first day of the mustard procurement,” he said.

Referring to the two Food and Supplies Department, Haryana orders dated April 11 and April 13, Mr. Surjewala said that the earmarked 192 procurement centres were reduced to 163 just before start of the mustard procurement.

Mr. Surjewala said the government should answer the pertinent question on where farmers should go and when they would they get to know about their new procurement centres.