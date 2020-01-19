Congress targets Haryana government over infighting

The Congress hit out at the BJP-led Haryana government on Saturday, accusing it of paying no heed to people’s issues due to their internal conflicts.

Control over CID

The charge comes amid an ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij over control of the Criminal Investigation Department.

State Congress unit chief and Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja said on Saturday that the tussle between the Chief Minister and Home Minister clearly shows that for BJP leaders, clinging on to the CID was more important than people’s welfare.

Ms. Selja, addressing party workers in Sirsa, said that cases of crime and atrocities against women are increasing rapidly in Haryana, which is at third position in the country on such crimes.

“Farmers are marginalised and labourers are not getting wages. Industry and businesses are collapsing. Despite all this, the issue of CID is more important to them than taking care of the public,” she said.

‘CMP not set’

“The Chief Minister and the Home Minister are fighting among themselves and there is resistance among their MLAs. On the other hand, in Jannayak Janta Party, BJP’s ruling partner, the Deputy Chief Minister and his MLAs are having their own issues with each other. The Common Minimum Programme of BJP and JJP has not been set till date. All this reflects that nothing is well with the government,” said Ms. Selja.