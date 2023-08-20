HamberMenu
Congress targeting to win at least 75 out of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh: Kumari Selja

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to participate in the Yuva Mitan Sammelan in Raipur city on September 2, while Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will attend an event in Rajnandgaon district on September 8, she said.

August 20, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
The ruling Congress is aiming to win at least 75 of the 90 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh says party state in-charge Kumari Selja | file photo

The ruling Congress is aiming to win at least 75 of the 90 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh says party state in-charge Kumari Selja | file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The ruling Congress is aiming to win at least 75 of the 90 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, party's state in-charge Kumari Selja has said.

The state assembly polls are due this year-end.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday after meetings of the Chhattisgarh Congress political affairs committee and the party's Lok Sabha observers in the state, Ms. Selja said the first list of party candidates would be released in the first week of September.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Ajay Maken, who is the head of the party's screening committee for Chhattisgarh polls, and state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were present at the two meetings.

Ms. Selja said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a convention of youth in Raipur on September 2 and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend an event in the state's Rajnandgaon district on September 8.

“We are confident that we will win at least 75 seats. The planning commission (NITI Aayog) in its report has admitted that 40 lakh people in Chhattisgarh have come out of poverty. You can imagine how the state government has taken care of the needy. Our government has worked for the uplift of every section. Our target is to win at least 75 seats,” Ms. Selja said.

About the ticket distribution process, the applications of ticket aspirants will be accepted at the Block Congress Committee (BCC) level till August 22, and the BCC will convene its meeting on August 24, she said.

The BCC will forward selected names to the District Congress Committee (DCC) by August 26. The DCC, after concluding its meeting on August 28-29, will send its proposal to the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) by August 31.

Subsequently, the state election committee will hold a meeting on September 3 and the next day, the screening committee meeting will be held following which recommendations will be sent to the central election committee, she said.

"Our effort will be to release the first list of candidates in the first week of September after the CEC meeting," Ms. Selja said.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to participate in the Yuva Mitan Sammelan in Raipur city on September 2, while Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will attend an event in Rajnandgaon district on September 8, she said.

