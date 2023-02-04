Congress suspends Lok Sabha MP Preneet Kaur

February 04, 2023 04:18 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Preneet Kaur, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Patiala of Punjab and wife of former Chief Minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh, was on Friday suspended from the Congress party for alleged “anti-party activities”.

The party’s disciplinary committee suspended Ms. Kaur and asked her to explain within three days why she should not be expelled for “anti-party activities”.

Tariq Anwar, a member secretary of the panel, said in a statement that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had received a complaint from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of PCC Punjab, alleging that Ms. Kaur was indulging in “anti-party activities” to help the BJP. Some other senior Congress leaders of Punjab also share the same view, the statement said.

The committee carefully considered the complaint and decided that she should be suspended from the party with immediate effect, it added..

In November 2021, the party had issued a notice to Ms. Kaur seeking an explanation for her alleged “anti-party activities” and her announcements about siding with her husband Amarinder Singh, who after being ousted from the Congress later joined the BJP.