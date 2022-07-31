Other States

Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs held in West Bengal with huge amount of cash

PTI New Delhi: July 31, 2022 13:14 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 13:14 IST

The Congress on Sunday suspended three Jharkhand MLAs, who were caught allegedly with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal's Howrah.

The Congress had accused the BJP of trying to topple its coalition government in Jharkhand after the three MLAs were caught on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, party's Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has suspended the three MLAs with immediate effect.

Acting on a tip-off, police on July 30 intercepted an SUV in which Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling on national highway-16 at Ranihati in Howrah and allegedly found a huge amount of cash in the vehicle.

