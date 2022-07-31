Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs held in West Bengal with huge amount of cash

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, party’s Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has suspended the three MLAs with immediate effect. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

July 31, 2022 13:14 IST

The Congress had accused the BJP of trying to topple its coalition government in Jharkhand after the three MLAs were caught on July 30

The Congress on Sunday suspended three Jharkhand MLAs, who were caught allegedly with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal's Howrah. The Congress had accused the BJP of trying to topple its coalition government in Jharkhand after the three MLAs were caught on Saturday. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, party's Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has suspended the three MLAs with immediate effect. Advertisement Advertisement Acting on a tip-off, police on July 30 intercepted an SUV in which Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling on national highway-16 at Ranihati in Howrah and allegedly found a huge amount of cash in the vehicle. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter on July 30 that "The BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of 'Hum Do' in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo."

