Congress suffers a jolt in Meghalaya

Eight MLAs in Meghalaya, including five of the ruling Congress, resigned from the Assembly on Friday to join the NDA constituent, National People’s Party.

Those who put in their papers are former Deputy Chief Minister Rowell Lyngdoh, Sniawbhalang Dhar, Comingone Ymbon, Prestone Tynsong, and Ngaitlang Dhar of the Congress, Remington Pyngrope of the United Democratic Party and Independents Stephanson Mukhim and Hopeful Bamon, Assembly Principal Secretary Andrew Simons said.

With these resignations, the strength of the Congress which comes days after another MLA, PN Syiem, quit the Congress, the number of party MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly has come down to 24 from 30.

However, there is no immediate threat to the Congress government as it is backed by nine Independents, which takes its tally to 33.

The term of the current House expires on March 6. The five Congress legislators had earlier rebelled against Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and the party leadership. Four of the five Congress MLAs were part of the State Cabinet and were sacked by the CM for “incompetence.”

Mr. Rowell, a veteran Congress leader, later announced that all the eight MLAs, would join the NPP, also an alliance partner of the BJP in the Manipur government, at a rally next week.

The NPP, led by Conrad K. Sangma, son of former LS Speaker P.A. Sangma, has two MLAs in Meghalaya at present.

Elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura are due early next year.

An elated Conrad Sangma said the decision of the five Congress MLAs to resign and join the NPP next week was a big boost for the party.

“It is a big boost for the NPP ahead of the elections in the state ... We will felicitate their joining the party next week. We welcome their decision and we are confident to form the next government in Meghalaya,” Conrad Sangma told PTI.

He said their leaving the Congress and joining the NPP indicates that the party was the only alternative available to the people in the state.

The NPP chief said: “More than 10 per cent of the Congress MLAs have resigned. This implies that the leadership under Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has failed.”