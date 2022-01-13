Other States

Congress strips Uttarakhand leader of all posts

Dehradun, Uttarakhand, May, 25, 2015: AICC Spokesperson Dipendra Huda with Congress Committee president Kishore Upadhyaya will address press conference at Dehradun on Monday, May, 25, 2015.photo. Virender Singh Negi  

The Congress on Wednesday removed former Uttarakhand unit chief Kishore Upadhyay from “all party positions” for “hobnobbing with the BJP” and “indulging in anti-party activities” despite warnings. In a letter to Mr. Upadhyay, All-India Congress Committee in-charge for Uttarakhand Devender Yadav said the people of Uttarakhand were yearning for change and waiting to “throw out the corrupt BJP government”.

“It is the solemn duty of each one of us to rise to the challenge and serve the Devbhumi of Uttarakhand as also its people. Sadly, you have been hobnobbing with the BJP and other political parties to undermine this fight and weaken the cause of the people. Despite multiple warnings given to you personally, your conduct of indulging in anti-party activities continues unabated,” Mr. Yadav wrote.

The letter stated that Mr. Upadhyay was being removed from all party posts, pending further action.

According to sources, Mr. Upadhyay, who held responsibilities in election-related committees for the February 14 Assembly polls, had met senior BJP leaders recently.


