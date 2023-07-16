HamberMenu
Congress’ stance against Delhi ordinance gives ammunition to BJP, SAD in Punjab

BJP accuses AAP and Congress of playing a ‘fixed match’, claiming Congress has lost all standing to question the ruling AAP in Punjab; SAD says the Congress position is proof of an ‘unholy alliance’

July 16, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Vikas Vasudeva
BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill. File

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress party’s decision to vote against the Centre’s ordinance on the control of services in Delhi in Parliament has provided the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab with ammunition to target both the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Taking a dig at the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, “It is now official that the AAP and Congress are ‘one team’. Congress has now become the spare wheel of the AAP and it is clear that both these parties are playing a fixed match.”

Mr. Shergill pointed out that Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa, the leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, had publicly insisted that the Congress must not support the AAP’s position against the Central ordinance. “However, the Congress ‘high command’ has clearly disrespected the demand, which makes it amply clear that nobody bothers about the Punjab unit in All India Congress Committee,” he said, adding that the Congress has now lost any standing to question the AAP’s anti-Punjab policies.

As the AAP sought to unite Opposition parties against the ordinance, Mr. Bajwa had said that the AAP did not deserve any solidarity from the Congress, as it had unleashed a ruthless witch-hunt against Congress MLAs, leaders and workers in Punjab, making their lives hell by misusing the police and investigation agencies.

‘Unholy alliance’

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that the AAP’s “unholy alliance” with the Congress had been exposed once again. “The Congress party’s support to the AAP on the issue of ordinance on relegation of administrative powers in Delhi shows both parties are all but one, and have a hidden alliance which has again come to the fore,” he said.

“Punjabis can never trust such parties which oppose each other in front of people but strike underhand deals against the sentiments of their voters. Punjabis can never trust the Congress party to fight for their interests in Punjab as it seems the latter has chosen to support AAP to prevent action against its corrupt leaders in Punjab,” Mr. Majithia added.

