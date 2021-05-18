‘Congress spreading false narrative against Akali leadership’

Inquiry reports never blamed Badals for 2015 police firing cases, says ex-Minister

Former Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday accused the ruling Congress party of spreading false narrative against senior SAD leadership in the police firing cases of 2015 post sacrilege protests in Faridkot district.

“Contrary to the Congress party’s falsehoods, inquiry reports of both Justice Ranjit Singh Commission and the Special Investigation Team filed by officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap never blamed the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal or Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in the cases,” he said at a press conference.

“In fact, both reports categorically refused to indict them for either the firing or the sacrilege incidents in question. Nowhere in the reports’ recommendations is either Parkash Singh Badal or Sukhbir Badal found guilty of any wrongdoing on the allegations levelled against them by their political opponents.”

Mr. Majithia also termed the situation arising out of the wild spread of the pandemic in Punjab as “extremely delicate and dangerous”. The Akali leader said people had been left to their own fate by the ruling Congress party. “Punjab was sitting virtually on a COVID explosion as the pandemic now threatens to hit the rural areas where a vast majority of our people live. The situation is extremely critical and alarming and all of us need to close ranks to save Punjabis. We can fight our political battles later. SAD will fully cooperate with the government in anything it does to save our people,” he said.