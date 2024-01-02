GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress sounds poll bugle in Haryana, promises to give gas cylinders for ₹500, 300 units of free power

The State is scheduled to go to the polls later this year

January 02, 2024 03:14 am | Updated 03:14 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition of Haryana Legislative Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda with Congress state President Udai Bhan during a meeting of the Haryana Congress Legislature Party, in Chandigarh. File.

Leader of Opposition of Haryana Legislative Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda with Congress state President Udai Bhan during a meeting of the Haryana Congress Legislature Party, in Chandigarh. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Stepping up efforts to oust the ruling Bharatiya Janta Paty-led government in Haryana in the Assembly election due later this year, the Congress on January 1 announced a slew of pre-poll promises — including giving gas cylinders at ₹500, restoration of Old Pension Scheme, 300 units of free electricity among others.

At a workers’ meeting in Karnal, Haryana Congress president, Chaudhary Udaibhan, and Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, announced that the party would soon start the ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress’ campaign.s

Mr. Udaibhan said in the election year 2024, Congress workers will take the failures and unkept promises of the BJP-JJP government and the pro-people policies and agenda of the Congress to every home across the State.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Hooda said all the programs of Congress are getting historic support from the public. “Now ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress’ campaign is going to start, which will further strengthen the party in the State. All the leaders are constantly among the public. The Congress will not rest until we uproot a government that has made Haryana number one in unemployment, crime, drugs, debt, and atrocities on the people of the State,” he said.

“When the Congress government is formed in the State, it will free the housewives from inflation by giving them cheap gas cylinders at ₹500, the youth from unemployment by filling 2 lakh vacant posts, and the people will be freed from crime by strengthening the law-and-order system. Similarly, the scheme of providing 100 square yard plots and houses to the poor will be restarted. The Congress is also committed to providing benefits of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to employees, 300 units of free electricity, and a pension of ₹6,000 to the elderly,” said Mr. Hooda.

