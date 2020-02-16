Congress sounds poll bugle in Assam with anti-CAA rally

The Congress in Assam sounded the poll bugle with a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Nagaon district on Sunday.

The elections to the 126 Assembly seats in the State are a little more than a year away. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the three-party government in Assam, had claimed it would win 100 seats — 40 more than in 2016 — in the 2021 State polls.

“They have set a 100-seat target despite the anti-CAA wave in the State. That is over confidence, if not an impossible dream,” Congress leader and former Minister Rakibul Hussain said at the rally in Rupahihat, about 140 km east of Guwahati.

He criticised the BJP for targeting and arresting a section of Congress workers in the name of violence during the anti-CAA protests. “The Congress will take care of these cases after forming the government," he added.

Assam Congress president Ripun Bora also slammed the BJP for dividing people in the name of religion, community and language.

“The BJP wants the votes of Hindu immigrants for whom it brought the CAA which has divided the people. They are making it Assamese versus Bengali, Muslims versus Muslims and Hindus versus Muslims,” Mr. Bora said.

He also blamed the BJP for excluding many genuine Indians from the updated National Register of Citizens by deliberately ignoring certain documents.

Local MLA, Nurul Huda called the CAA a “black law”.

“People across Assam stand opposed to this undemocratic and unconstitutional law. They are raising their voices against it every day. We hope the President, the Prime Minister, and the Supreme Court will hear their voices,” he said.