Congress slams pre-poll survey, demands use of ballot paper

Slamming a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) survey which reportedly claims that the saffron alliance would win 229 of the 288 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls, Congress on Wednesday challenged the ruling party to conduct elections on ballot paper since it was confident of winning.

“The BJP is known to manage surveys. The over-confidence of the BJP over winning the Assembly polls is visible. Managed surveys like this are brought out only to create confusion among the voters. If the BJP is so confident of winning 229 seats, it should accept the opposition’s demand to go for ballot paper instead of EVMs,” said Leader of Opposition Vijay Vadettiwar.

The Opposition parties in the State had joined hands last month to demand use of ballot papers instead of EVMs in the Assembly polls.

Claiming that the pre-election survey is nothing but sham, Mr. Vadettiwar said, “Had it been so easy for the BJP and Shiv Sena, then the two parties would not have organised yatras across the State.”

Congress also slammed the State government’s move to open tourist resorts in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. “Maharashtra government seems to be working on orders of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Maharashtra is facing huge debt, the number of unemployed youth is growing and it is important to focus on investment in the State. While areas like Konkan deserve more investment in tourism industry, the State government is neglecting our own regions and boasting about investments in other States only to improve the image of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah,” said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.