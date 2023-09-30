Congress slams police ‘inaction’ in Ujjain rape case 

September 30, 2023 05:42 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Congress on Friday questioned the Madhya Pradesh Police’s inaction in the case of the 12-year-old rape victim in Ujjain and questioned the “silence” of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State Home Minister Narottam Mishra over the spine-chilling incident.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Congress spokesperson and the party’s social media head, Supriya Shrinate, condemned the indifference and inaction of the police with regard to the victim who is from a Dalit family.

She claimed that if M.P. Police had taken prompt action at Satna, from where the girl was reported to be missing, the horrific crime may not have taken place.

Ms. Shrinate said that the girl’s family had approached the Satna Police after she didn’t return from school but they refused to file an FIR for 24 hours.

The distance between Satna and Ujjain is 700 km and takes 13 hours even by the best route. How did she reach there, asked Ms. Shrinate.

The Congress spokesperson also said that even the Ujjain Police didn’t take the help of crime and criminal tracking network to cross-check if she was the girl missing in Satna.

“Instead, they [M.P. Police] were trying to portray her as a mentally insolvent person and a beggar who has strayed from Uttar Pradesh,” Ms. Shrinate said, adding that M.P. ranks high among States that records a high rate of crime against women.

