HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress slams police ‘inaction’ in Ujjain rape case 

She says police delayed filing the FIR after she went missing in Satna, and tried to portray her as mentally unstable

September 30, 2023 05:42 am | Updated 05:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate condemned the indifference and inaction of the police with regard to the victim who is from a Dalit family. File

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate condemned the indifference and inaction of the police with regard to the victim who is from a Dalit family. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Friday questioned the Madhya Pradesh Police’s inaction in the case of the 12-year-old rape victim in Ujjain and questioned the “silence” of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State Home Minister Narottam Mishra over the spine-chilling incident. 

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Congress spokesperson and the party’s social media head, Supriya Shrinate, condemned the indifference and inaction of the police with regard to the victim who is from a Dalit family. 

Also Read | Auto driver arrested in Ujjain rape case

She claimed that if M.P. Police had taken prompt action at Satna, from where the girl was reported to be missing, the horrific crime may not have taken place. 

Ms. Shrinate said that the girl’s family had approached the Satna Police after she didn’t return from school but they refused to file an FIR for 24 hours. 

The distance between Satna and Ujjain is 700 km and takes 13 hours even by the best route. How did she reach there, asked Ms. Shrinate. 

The Congress spokesperson also said that even the Ujjain Police didn’t take the help of crime and criminal tracking network to cross-check if she was the girl missing in Satna.

“Instead, they [M.P. Police] were trying to portray her as a mentally insolvent person and a beggar who has strayed from Uttar Pradesh,” Ms. Shrinate said, adding that M.P. ranks high among States that records a high rate of crime against women.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.