Congress slams BJP MP Simha, says he's 'running away' from questions on Parliament security breach

December 25, 2023 12:30 am | Updated December 24, 2023 11:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Sunday slammed BJP MP Pratap Simha for his remarks that people will decide during the 2024 general elections whether he was a patriot or a traitor and alleged he was "running away" from answering why and how did he facilitate the entry of two intruders in the Lok Sabha.

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises, prompting police to round up the duo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | A security breach that must lead to sweeping changes

Speaking on the Parliament security breach issue, Mr. Simha on Sunday said people will ultimately decide whether he was a patriot or a traitor during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Not wanting to divulge anything regarding the incident and the probe, the BJP MP from Mysuru said that he would leave it to the gods and his fans to decide on the alleged "traitor" allegations made against him.

Reacting to the comments, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said, "The BJP MP from Mysuru, Pratap Simha, says that his voters will decide whether he is a patriot or not when the Lok Sabha polls will be held." "But the question he's running away from is very simple. Why and how did he facilitate the entry of two youths who caused a huge security breach in the Lok Sabha on December 13th? Isn't this a serious matter that needs investigation and explanation?" Ramesh posed.

These youths have after all been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said.

Also Read | Intruders in Parliament

"Mr Simha and the BJP are diverting attention from this main issue," Ramesh said, adding that the signal being given to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is that the BJP and anyone associated with the party is above all accountability.

The two persons had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 had entered the House on visitor passes issued on the recommendation of Simha's office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.