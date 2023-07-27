Congress slams Assam CM for deflecting discussion on Manipur 

July 27, 2023 07:02 am | Updated 07:02 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The Assam unit of Congress on Wednesday indicated the State’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma was trying to outdo the central BJP leaders in deflecting discussion on Manipur.

Taking to Twitter, State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said Dr. Sarma was a “master in manipulation” who knows how to “deflect matters”.

Master in manipulation

He was reacting to the Chief Minister’s tweet on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement that INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance) would rebuild the idea of India in Manipur.

“Mr Gandhi, this inherent bias is precisely the problem of INDIA. Speak only against Manipur and punish those who speak for others. In BHARAT, our allegiance is towards each and every citizen – be it Manipur, Rajasthan, or West Bengal, or in Assam,” Dr. Sarma said.

Countering the Chief Minister, Mr. Borah told the Chief Minister that he has not learnt the meaning of the word ‘priority even after being in different governmental positions for more than 20 years.

“When there are floods, do you talk of road building? When there are fires, do you talk of entertainment? So, when there is a civil war-like situation in Manipur where entire communities have been displaced, do you want anybody to talk of regular law-and-order situations?” he asked.

“You are a master in media manipulation, you know how to deflect matters. For example, when there was a discussion on delimitation, you talked of Miya and Asomiya,” Mr. Borah said.

“In conclusion: in 2024, INDIA would win, and hate would lose. Mr Modi has already got rattled by a resurgent Opposition. Now it appears you are fearful too!” he added.

BJP is arrogant

The regional Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which has lent its support to the mega alliance of parties across the country, criticised the BJP for its arrogance.

“The BJP’s reaction to the birth of INDIA, the arrogance of disrespecting INDIA at all levels from the Prime Minister to the party and government, the arrogance of crossing all boundaries and comparing INDIA with a terrorist organisation and the British East India Company – is it not against the Constitution of India?” AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan, who quit the BJP during the peak of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act movement, said.

“This is probably how Kangsha behaved at the time of Krishna’s birth,” he said.