Congress sitting MLA Kanti Kharadi allegedly attacked by BJP in Gujarat

December 05, 2022 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST

Congress sitting MLA Kanti Kharadi from ST reserved Danta seat in Banaskantha district in North Gujarat, has allegedly been attacked. The party accused BJP of attacking Mr Kharadi ahead of voting in the seat.

Two party leaders including Rahul Gandhi have tweeted condemning the alleged attack on Mr Kharadi while questioning the ECI’s silence.

कांग्रेस के आदिवासी नेता और दांता विधानसभा प्रत्याशी, श्री कांतिभाई खराडी पर BJP के गुंडों ने जानलेवा हमला किया और अब वो लापता हैं।



कांग्रेस ने EC के अतिरिक्त अर्धसैनिक बल की तैनाती की मांग की थी, मगर आयोग सोया रहा।



भाजपा सुन ले - न डरे हैं, न डरेंगे, डट कर लड़ेंगे। #DaroMat — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 4, 2022

Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor and senior leader Arjun Modhvadia are reaching the office of Chief Electoral Officer P Bharthi to brief about the alleged attack on the senior MLA.

Congress candidate Kantibhai Kharadi from Danta constituency in Banaskantha has been attacked by the goons of BJP -a night before polling fearing their defeat. Is this how free and fair elections would be conducted @ECISVEEP, tweets Jignesh Mevani.

The Congress party leaders claimed that their demand for deployment of additional paramilitary forces in the area was overlooked by the authorities.