Congress shifts focus to Rajasthan

The Congress party will launch an “affirmative and positive” campaign in Rajasthan to counter the “acrimonious” charge of the BJP and advocate a new model of governance while highlighting the failures of the Vasundhara Raje-led government, Member of Parliament Sachin Pilot has said.

Buoyed by the results of recent byelections to local bodies, where the Congress fared well, the party has decided to strengthen its base at the booth level. It would reach out to every voter through an aggressive mass contact programme to be launched soon, the Rajasthan Congress chief said.

He said the Congress would not merely highlight the BJP’s failures, but would offer them a better alternative.

“We will present the people with the blueprint of a model of alternative governance which will be holistic and inclusive, will care for the young and old, create jobs and have a vision to take the State forward,” Mr. Pilot said.

Rajasthan goes to the polls in 2018.