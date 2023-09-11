HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Congress sets up core committee, poll panels for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

The 74-member election campaign committee will have CM Baghel, his Deputy Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Ravinder Chaubey, Mohd. Akbar, Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Kawaki Lakhma, Premsai Singh Tekam and Anila Bhendiya

September 11, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Kumari Selja has been appointed convener of the core committee as Congress announced election committees for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly polls. File

Kumari Selja has been appointed convener of the core committee as Congress announced election committees for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly polls. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Monday constituted election committees for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, with Kumari Selja appointed convener of the core committee and Charan Dass Mahant chairperson of the Election Campaign Committee.

Other members of the seven-member Core Committee are Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, president of Chhattisgarh Congress Deepak Baij, Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Shiv Kumar Sahariya.

"Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of the committees for ensuing assembly elections in Chhattisgarh with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

The 74-member election campaign committee will have Chief Minister Baghel, his Deputy Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Ravinder Chaubey, Mohd. Akbar, Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Kawaki Lakhma, Premsai Singh Tekam and Anila Bhendiya.

Chhattisgarh Ministers Mohan Markam and Umesh Patel, besides Rajya Sabha members Rajeev Shukla, Ranjeet Ranjan, Phulo Devi Netam and K.T.S Tulsi are also part of the committee.

The party also set up a 15-member communications committee with Ravindra Choubey as its chairperson and Rajesh Tiwari and Vinod Verma as its conveners while Sushil Anand Shukla will be its coordinator.

The party also set up a 25-member protocol committee with Amarjeet Bhagat as its chairperson, Shiv Singh Thakur as its convener and Ajay Sahu as cooordinator.

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are slated later this year with the ruling Congress seeking to retain power for the second time in a row.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Chhattisgarh / Assembly Elections / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.