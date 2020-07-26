Congress set to move no-confidence motion against Manipur CM Biren on August 10

IMPHAL

The Opposition party will also move a contempt of court against Speaker Yumnam Khemchand

The coalition Ministry in Manipur is likely to face a no-confidence motion on the one-day Assembly session scheduled on August 10. Congress MLA and party spokesperson Keisham Meghachandra has announced the decision to table the motion even as BJP Chief Minister N. Biren expressed confidence of his political survival.

Meanwhile, two dissident Congress MLAs R.K. Imo and Okram Henry are yet to respond to the party’s showcause notice to explain why disciplinary actions should not be taken up against them for voting for Leishemba Sanajaoba, the BJP candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Manipur. The BJP candidate won the election by a narrow margin, defeating Tongbram Mangibabu of the Congress.

During his recent visit to meet the BJP national leaders after winning the Rajya sabha seat, Mr. Biren had taken both Mr. Imo and Mr. Sanajaoba to Delhi.

Mr. Meghachandra said, “There are many burning issues like the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases, possible involvement of higher-ups in drug business as alleged by a woman police officer in her affidavit to the court. Some MLAs and Ministers have, according to reports in media, are ashamed of joining hands with the ruling party. But the session next month is just for one day and people are wondering whether the BJP is afraid of facing the orchestrated attack”.

“Without recommendations from the Manipur government the Z-plus security cover of the CLP leader Okram Ibobi, who was Chief Minister for three consecutive terms, was withdrawn. This is a burning example of whimsical style of administration,” he said.

When the four Ministers of the coalition partner, the National People’s Party, resigned from the Ministry and joined hands with the Congress, Mr. Ibobi requested Governor Najma Heptulla to summon a special session for a trial of strength. But the request was not entertained since fresh permutations and combinations consolidated the position of Mr. Biren; the NPP Ministers returned to the coalition Ministry.

The BJP national leaders deputed two observers to look into the demand for a change of leadership. They left Imphal on Saturday after meeting all the Ministers and MLAs in the coalition government and will submit a report soon.