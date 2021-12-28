Congress seeks to strengthen its organisation in Rajasthan

JAIPUR

28 December 2021 01:02 IST

Ideology more important than ambitions, says AICC general secretary Ajay Maken

Gearing up for the 2023 Assembly election, the ruling Congress in Rajasthan is making concerted efforts to strengthen its organisational structure with focus on creating awareness of the party’s ideology at the block and district levels. A three-day training camp for the party workers has been organised at Bara Padampura near Jaipur with this objective.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday, the camp is imparting training to about 350 workers to make the party strong in their respective areas, register more members and counter the narrative set by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The contributions of the Congress in the independence movement were also highlighted at the camp.

Addressing the participants on the camp’s second day on Monday, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken said the party workers should give more importance to ideology than ambitions. “Those who stay with the ideology throughout their lives find a respectable place in politics. A leader who changes his ideology for greed of power is not fit to be in politics,” he said.

Mr. Maken said the training camps provided an opportunity to the workers to understand and assimilate the party’s ideology. Citing his own experience, Mr. Maken said his relationship with the Congress was “built for the lifetime” after he attended a camp as a member of the National Students’ Union of India at the young age of 18.

Varied themes

The sessions in the camps were devoted to the themes such as elements of public awareness campaigns, achievements of Congress governments, formation of India as a nation and the philosophy, ideology and policies of the Congress. The camp’s conclusion on Tuesday will coincide with the foundation day of the Congress.

AICC national spokesperson Mohan Prakash said the BJP was making attempts to destroy the legacy handed down by the great leaders at the time of Independence, while the Congress had strengthened the heritage of freedom movement. He said the party workers should highlight the threats posed to the country’s unity by the BJP’s brand of politics.

‘A disciplined party’

Earlier, Mr. Gehlot spoke about the importance of party workers and affirmed that the work done and message conveyed by them could not be accomplished even after spending crores of rupees on advertisements. Calling upon the workers to stand firmly with the party in the hour of crisis, Mr. Gehlot said the Congress was a “disciplined party”.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said the Congress was the only party in which the examples of great sacrifices for the sake of ideology and principles could be found. He said a concerted action to convey the impact of wrong policies of the BJP government at the Centre would help strengthen the Congress in Rajasthan.