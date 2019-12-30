Congress seeks independent panel probe into cases against ‘peaceful protesters’ in UP

The Congress on Monday demanded a probe by an independent commission under a retired High Court judge into the cases filed against “peaceful protesters” during the violence over protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Uttar Pradesh.

The party also demanded that bail be granted to all those “who have been wrongly charged and were not engaged in any unlawful or illegal act.”

Led by State president Ajay Kumar Lallu, a Congress delegation of senior leaders submitted a memorandum of demands to Governor Anandiben Patel. It was signed by Mr. Lallu and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress urged that the notices for confiscation and sealing of property, and other similar ‘punitive actions’ be suspended till due process could be established and an appropriate enquiry by competent authorities was completed.

“Further, that any punitive action taken thereafter be legally endorsed by a concerned judicial authority to be appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India,” the memorandum said.

As per the title of the memorandum, it demands a “a full judicial enquiry into the unlawful conduct of the UP Police.”

The Congress sought the issuance of immediate orders for “exercising restraint” by the Home Department and Director General of Police to “ensure the cessation of such violent, unlawful and criminal acts by the U.P Government and Police.”

Students participating in peaceful protests should also be assured that they would not face academic or legal repercussions and their fundamental right to free expression as enshrined in the Constitution would be protected and upheld by law and State, the memorandum said.