Congress seeks compensation for families of virus victims

Chandigarh

19 May 2021 23:24 IST

It accuses Haryana government of mishandling situation

The Congress leaders in Haryana have hit out at the ruling BJP-JJP government in the State, accusing it of ‘mishandling’ the ongoing situation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and demanded financial assistance to the families of those who have lost their family members.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has sought financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the families who lost their members during the pandemic. He demanded a detailed and transparent survey be carried out to identify the affected families.

‘Conduct fair survey’

“Families, who have no surviving earning members, should be given a pension of ₹5,000 per month and children of such families should be provided free education. We also have to be mindful that this assistance will reach affected families only when the government conducts the survey in a fair and transparent manner. It is not hidden from anyone that there is a big difference between the government figures and the actual deaths,” he said.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said the virus is spreading rapidly among the people of Haryana, especially in rural areas, yet the government is not paying any attention towards increasing testing in the rural areas.

“Coronavirus has been wreaking havoc in villages for more than a month. People in rural areas are neither getting medicines nor treatment. The actual number of deaths is many times more than official figures,” she said.