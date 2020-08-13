Other States

Congress revokes suspension of two Sachin Pilot camp MLAs

Bhanwarlal Sharma. File

Bhanwarlal Sharma. File  

Ahead of a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Jaipur, Congress has revoked the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh who were supporting ousted Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Party sources said the meeting would be attended by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs.

They were suspended on July 17 after some audio clips surfaced pertaining to an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. Vishvendra Singh was also sacked as the Tourism Minister.

Rajasthan BJP leaders address a press conference outside the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. File

Rajasthan crisis | BJP to move no-confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot government

 

The decision to revoke the suspension of the two MLAs follows a patch-up between the Ashok Gehlot and his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot after the intervention of the party’s top leadership in Delhi.

After a consultative discussion, the suspension of @INCRajasthan MLA Sh. Bhanwarlal Sharma Ji and Sh. @vishvendrabtp ji is hereby revoked, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande tweeted.

Eighteen MLAs had backed Pilot in the rebellion, demanding a change of leadership in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from PTI)

