Congress releases second list of candidates

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday announced the second list of 52 candidates, including former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South constituency.

Mr. Chavan’s candidacy means the Congress will not contest the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll. Instead, the Nationalist Congress Party is likely to filed former Sikkim governor Shrinivas Patil from the constituency.

Others named in the list include Dhiraj Deshmukh, son of former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, from Latur Rural. His brother Amit will contest from Latur city.

In Mumbai, the party announced candidates for 12 seats, including journalist Yuvraj Mohite from Goregaon. Corporator Ajanta Yadav will be the party’s candidate from Kandivali East.

Arvind Shinde, the Congress group leader in the Pune Municipal Corporation, will contest from Kasaba Peth in Pune. Nagpur city president Vilas Thakre will contest from Nagpur West.

Kunal Patil from Dhule Rural and Rahul Bondre from Chikhli are the two surprises on the list, as both were rumoured to be joining the BJP. Former ministers Vasant Purke and Shivajirao Moghe will contest from Ralegaon and Arni (ST) in Yavatmal respectively.