Congress releases list of additional office-bearers for U.P. unit

The Congress on Sunday released a list of additional office-bearers, including three vice presidents, for the party's Uttar Pradesh unit.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Upendra Singh, Maqsood Khan and Jaywant Singh as vice presidents of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, while Dinesh Kumar Singh was appointed as general secretary organisation, a party statement said.

The party also appointed 11 additional general secretaries and 28 secretaries in the State unit.

In March, the Congress had released a jumbo list of 69 new office-bearers for the State unit.


