Congress releases first list of 8 candidates for Goa polls

New Delhi

17 December 2021 04:56 IST

With a change at the last minute, the Congress on Thursday announced its first list of eight candidates for the Goa Assembly elections.

Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat will be the party’s choice from the Margao constituency. Though Vijay Sardesai-led Goa Forward Party and the Congress have announced that they will join hands for the elections, it is not clear whether the two parties will have a seat-sharing arrangement.

