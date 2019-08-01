Congress questions BJD’s support to Bills passed in Parliament

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal’s stand that it will remain equidistant from both the BJP and the Congress was questioned by the Congress in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Seeking a clarification from Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on his party’s support to the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Congress MLA from Jeypore Taraprasad Bahinipati said it showed the ruling party’s “double standards”.

Mr. Bahinipati, who raised the issue during the Zero Hour, alleged that Mr. Patnaik’s party has been supporting the BJP on all the Bills and issues. “Why do you claim to be maintaining equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress," he asked.

‘Open support’

The senior Congress MLA also pointed out that the BJD had supported the NDA government in the RTI (Amendment) Bill a few days ago and had also extended open support to a BJP candidate in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election in the State.

“You are criticising the BJP during elections and fighting it in Odisha. At the same time, you have been supporting the NDA government on different Bills. Is this not double standard,” asked Mr. Bahinipati.

The State government's chief whip and senior BJD MLA Pramila Mallick defended her party’s stand on the Triple Talaq Bill. The BJD supported the Bill since it pertained to the security and dignity of Muslim women, she said.

Defending her party’s "equidistant policy", Ms. Mallick further sought to know from Mr. Bahinipati about the transfer of Congress votes to the BJP in the recently held elections in Odisha. The same thing happened in the election in the Patkura Assembly constituency too, she added.