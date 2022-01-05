Congress puts off marathon races, rallies by two weeks in Uttar Pradesh

Cites COVID-19 but scare in Bareilly too might have prompted the decision

The Congress on Wednesday announced that it would not hold any of the marathon races scheduled for this week and postpone all large gatherings and public rallies by two weeks in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in the wake of rising COVID cases.

Sources said a decision will soon be taken by Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) in other poll-bound States like Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur after assessing the COVID situation.

Though All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for U.P. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cited the surge in COVID-19 cases for postponing large gatherings, the decision to call off the marathons for girls under the banner “Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon” (I’m a girl, I can also fight) may have been prompted by the stampede-like scare in Bareilly on Tuesday morning in which three girls were injured.

Following this, the marathon events at Azamgarh, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Aligarh have been cancelled.

The Congress, which has been a marginal player in U.P. for over three decades now, has been focussing on women-centric campaigns like the marathon race for girls that have become instant hits, drawing large crowds.

Advocating women empowerment through a separate manifesto for women, “Shakti Vidhan”, Ms. Vadra had announced that the party would give 40% tickets to women candidates in U.P.

However, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, State party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Legislature Party leader Aradhna Misra had recently written to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra asking that political parties should be encouraged to hold virtual or small neighbourhood meetings