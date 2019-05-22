Congress’ Punjab in-charge seeks report on Amarinder, Sidhu face-off

All India Congress Committee’s Punjab in-charge Asha Kumari on Tuesday sought a report from the party’s State unit over the face-off between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Mr. Sidhu is under fire from his own party leaders after during electioneering he questioned as to why no FIR was lodged against the Badals for the desecration of religious texts in 2015.

“We seek a report on every event, and in this issue too a report has been sought from the PCC,” Ms. Kumari said.

She said the State party chief Sunil Jakhar, who is seeking re-election from Gurdaspur, will give the report once he is free from the election process after the declaration of the results.

Captain Amarinder on Sunday had accused Mr. Sidhu of “damaging” the party in the State and suggested that he wanted to be the CM himself.

Support for CM

Meanwhile, more party leaders came out in support of the Chief Minister. “Amarinder Singh is an undisputed leader of Punjab. There are many facets to his personality,” said former Union Minister and party leader Manish Tewari.

He praised Capt. Amarinder as a “protector of Punjab’s waters”, a writer, an able administrator who has a mass appeal.

Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also hit out at the Local Bodies Minister, saying, “Making such a statement during elections meant directly helping the Badals.”

He added that Mr. Sidhu should know that it was Amarinder Singh who fought against the Badals and ensured the Congress victory in the 2017 Assembly polls.

“In the 2017 Assembly polls, the Congress came to power in Punjab with an overwhelming majority as people voted in Amarinder Singh’s name. The party high command is with the Chief Minister. Our party has never tolerated indiscipline,” Mr. Randhawa said.

Mr. Randhawa also alleged that when Mr. Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur, was a BJP MLA, she never spoke on the desecration issue.

‘Unease in ranks’

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, who is the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Amritsar, took a jibe at the Congress, saying, “All along the campaign, one could sense unease in their ranks.” “Now the cat is out of the bag,” he tweeted.