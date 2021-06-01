Congress’ priorities have nothing to do with people: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Slamming the Amarinder Singh government over the number of COVID-19 deaths, she also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the State government’s “dismal” performance.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday attacked the ruling Congress in Punjab, saying its government and leaders, instead of focussing on preventing deaths due to COVID-19, are trying to sort out “differences” in the party’s State unit.

The Congress has formed a three-member committee to resolve the infighting in the party’s Punjab unit, and Legislators and Ministers are meeting the panel led by Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge since Monday in Delhi.

“Instead of holding meetings in Delhi to sort out differences within @INCPunjab, focus should have been on preventing more #COVID deaths in the state! Shame that the Congress party’s priorities have nothing to do with people!” opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Badal tweeted.

Slamming the Amarinder Singh government over the number of COVID-19 deaths, she also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the State government’s “dismal” performance.

“For 34 days continuously, the Covid toll in Punjab has remained at more than 100/day & mortality rate is DOUBLE the national average. Has @capt_amarinder taken a single step to mitigate the crisis? Why is @RahulGandhi quiet on his govt’s dismal performance?” asked the SAD’s Bathinda MP in another tweet.

The committee, formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, also has AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP J. P. Aggarwal as its members.

On Monday, it had met around 25 party leaders from Punjab, including State chief Sunil Jakhar and Ministers.

The panel has been tasked with addressing differences between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Mr. Sidhu, who represents Amritsar East in the Punjab Assembly, has been attacking his party’s government in the State for failing to take action against those involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 and subsequent firing incidents in Kotkapura in Faridkot. On Monday, the Opposition in Punjab had slammed the Congress government, saying Ministers and MLAs have “abandoned” the State’s people in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and gone to Delhi “to save their chairs”.

Punjab has so far registered 5,67,607 infections and 14,550 fatalities due to the viral disease.