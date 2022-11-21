Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign in Gujarat from November 26

November 21, 2022 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress President will address a public meeting in Ahmedabad on November 26 and participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi on November 27

PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo Credit: AFP

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign in Gujarat from November 26 to 28, sources close to him said here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge will address a public meeting in Ahmedabad on November 26 and is likely to address a press conference the next day, they said.

He will address a public meeting in Indore after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi on November 27. The yatra enters Madhya Pradesh on November 23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Kharge will address another public meeting near Gandhinagar on November 28.

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Results will be declared on December 8.

Trending

  1. Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
  2. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  3. Karnataka government gives in-principle approval for Namma Metro Phase III project in Bengaluru, two corridors on 44.65 km planned
  4. Rishi Sunak visits Kyiv, announces new air defence package for Ukraine
  5. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’

Also read |Congress fields 21 sitting MLAs for Gujarat election

Other details of Mr. Kharge’s poll meetings are being worked out, the sources said.

The new Congress president, who took over from Sonia Gandhi recently, had earlier addressed public meetings in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections were held on November 12. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US