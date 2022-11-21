  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign in Gujarat from November 26

The Congress President will address a public meeting in Ahmedabad on November 26 and participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi on November 27

November 21, 2022 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo Credit: AFP

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign in Gujarat from November 26 to 28, sources close to him said here.

Mr. Kharge will address a public meeting in Ahmedabad on November 26 and is likely to address a press conference the next day, they said.

He will address a public meeting in Indore after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi on November 27. The yatra enters Madhya Pradesh on November 23.

Mr. Kharge will address another public meeting near Gandhinagar on November 28.

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Results will be declared on December 8.

Also read |Congress fields 21 sitting MLAs for Gujarat election

Other details of Mr. Kharge’s poll meetings are being worked out, the sources said.

The new Congress president, who took over from Sonia Gandhi recently, had earlier addressed public meetings in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections were held on November 12. 

Related stories

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Gujarat on November 21, to address rallies in Rajkot, Surat
Gujarat Assembly polls: ‘Son’ rise in 20 seats as BJP, Congress field dynasts
Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 / Gujarat / Bharat Jodo Yatra / Rahul Gandhi / political campaigns

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.