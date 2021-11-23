Congress plans mega rally against price rise in Delhi in December

Party plans to make it a major poll issue in the upcoming Assembly elections

The Congress plans to hold a mega rally against price rise by the second week of December to conclude its two-week Jana Jagran Abhiyan against inflation under the Narendra Modi Government.

This was decided on Monday at a meeting of general secretaries, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCCs) chiefs and the CLPs of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and AICC general secretary Ajay Maken were among those present in the meeting.

AICC in-charge for U.P. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra didn’t attend the meeting.

Though a date has not been decided, it is likely to be held on a Sunday, either December 5 or 12, depending on the venue of the rally.

A Congress functionary said though the party would have preferred the Ram Lila grounds, it has not been made available by the State Government. Alternative sites in Dwarka or Rohini are being finalised as the rally venue.

On November 14, the Congress kicked off a two-week awareness campaign against price rise.

The party also plans to make it a major poll issue for the upcoming Assembly elections in U.P., Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

When the Centre reduced excise duties on diesel and petrol by ₹10 and ₹5, a day after the BJP faced some setback in the bypolls to 30 Assembly seats across 14 States, the Congress argued that people get relief only when the BJP loses elections.