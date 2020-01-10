‘Congress only party that can provide secular rule’

Terming the situation prevailing in the country as extremely distressing, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the youth to come forward to protect and safeguard the nation and its Constitutional principles of democracy and secularism.

He was addressing Punjab Youth Congress members and workers at the installation ceremony of the youth wing’s newly-elected office-bearers, including its president Barinder Singh Dhillon here.

Capt. Amarinder said the Congress was the only party that could provide secular, democratic rule in the country. “The Congress fought for India’s independence and the Constitution was framed on the Preamble of a socialist secular democratic republic,” he pointed out, adding that though the various Articles of the Constitution had since undergone many amendments, the Preamble has remained untouched.

“The Preamble cannot be allowed to be tinkered with,” said Capt. Amarinder, hitting out at the current attempts by the BJP to divide the nation. “What prevails today is not Lok Raj but goonda raj. We all know what happened with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh,” he said, underlining the need for youth to take the lead in saving the country.

Capt. Amarinder said that he would continue to lead the State in its growth and development and would not quit politics till he had ensured jobs for the youth and opportunities for all to grow in a progressive Punjab.

‘I will be there for you’

“This is my State, you are all my people…I will always be here for you, and will not go anywhere till I have ensured the welfare of every citizen of Punjab,” said the Chief Minister.

He also accused the previous Akalis with ruining the State to promote their self-interest and blamed them squarely for the spread of drugs in the State.