Congress offers ‘freebies’ in the run up to Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel along with Congress leaders Rajeev Shukla, Partap Singh Bajwa and others addresses a press conference, in Shimla

August 09, 2022 04:40 IST

Party has promised a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 to women between 18 to 60 years and 300 units of free electricity to all households

As the Congress party is seeking to wrest back power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, the party has placed its bet on ‘freebies’ in an attempt to garner support ahead of the Assembly elections in the State due later this year.

The Congress on Monday promised to pay a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 to woman between 18 to 60 years, besides a promise to give 300 units of free electricity to all households, if the party assumed power in the State.

In Shimla, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is party’s Election Observer for Himachal said that once the Congress forms the next government in the State, the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees would be restored in Himachal on the lines of other Congress-ruled States – Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP government in the State, Mr. Baghel blamed the government for the rising unemployment in the country. He said the Congress will make a provision in its election manifesto to provide employment to 5 lakh youth. He promised that a provision will also be made to assist the youth for setting up start-up units, for which ₹10 crore would be provided to all Assembly segments in the State. Interest free loans to youth would also be given, he added.

Mr. Baghel said the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh had failed to deliver on all fronts. The BJP has failed to control corruption, price hike and unemployment in the State. He said that the government has failed to provide employment, control inflation and improve the condition of gardeners.

Replying to a query about the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate, Mr. Baghel said in States where the Congress is in Opposition, the party usually does not announce the Chief Ministerial candidate before the elections. “The Chief Minister’s in these States have been selected after the elections. In Himachal also the elections would be fought collectively and the final decision of the Chief Minister would be taken by the party high command,” he said.