Congress not part of mahagathbandhan in Bihar, says Bhakta Charan Das

RJD reacts sharply, says leader making unwarranted statements

Congress leader in charge of Bihar Bhakta Charan Das on Friday said his party was not part of the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

Mr. Das also added that with the bypolls for two seats Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan scheduled to be held in the State on October 30, the Congress had started preparations to contest all 40 parliamentary seats in Bihar.

“Today, the Congress party is not part of mahagathbandhan. When the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) could not spare just one seat of Kusheshwarsthan to the Congress to contest the bypoll, which has been our traditional seat, then where is the mahagathbandhan?” asked Mr. Das, speaking to a private news channel.

Mr. Das also added that along with the bypolls, the Congress had also “started preparations to contest all 40 parliamentary seats in Bihar”. However, he said “other secular and like-minded parties are welcome to be with the Congress”.

“Until now, the RJD has been getting the traditional votes of the Congress in the State but now we’ve decided to contest all 40 Lok Sabha seats”, asserted Mr. Das, who is in Patna to welcome Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mewani and Hardik Patel, who had joined the Congress recently.

All three newly inducted leaders of the Congress will from Saturday campaign for the party candidates contesting the bypolls.

Meanwhile, reacting to Mr. Das’s statement, State president of RJD Jagdanand Singh said “RJD is still a part of mahagathbandhan”.

“The Congress leaders may have their wishes but there is not going to be any mid-term poll in the country”, Mr. Singh added.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “Bihar in charge of the Congress party Bhakta Charan Das has no idea of the ground reality in Bihar. He has been making unwarranted, uncalled for statements”.