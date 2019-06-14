Congress, NCP workers want no delay in alliance, seat-sharing for Maharashtra Assembly elections

Days after the drubbing in Lok Sabha elections, the opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra are continuing to take stock, meet and draw up a strategy for Assembly polls due later this year.

The local Congress leaders have urged the party bosses to finalise the alliance formula at the earliest.

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday initiated a district-wise review of results in Mumbai, Konkan, Thane, Navi Mumbai and adjoining urban areas at a meeting attended by all present and former MPs, MLAs, office bearers, people’s representatives in civic bodies and heads of party’s various cells.

“We explained the party’s stand to the leadership and where we stand in Mumbai. We will surely be contesting the Assembly polls with all our strength and the exact numbers will be announced soon,” said Sachin Ahir, Mumbai NCP president, after the meeting.

Mr. Pawar will be holding similar meetings with local leaders on Friday, Saturday and then on June 21 and 23.

The Congress too continued with its meetings to review the loss in the elections. On Thursday, office-bearers from Mumbai, Konkan and western Maharashtra were called in to voice their opinions.

“This exercise will help us understand what went wrong and what should be done to before the Assembly polls,” said a senior Congress leader. According to sources, the local Congress leaders urged the party leadership to finalise the alliance without further delays to help and prepare the party to get in to poll mode.

“If the alliance with NCP is final, then announce the seat sharing. If party leadership decides to go with the VBA, then take that decision too. Whatever be the decision, take it at the earliest,” urged the leader.