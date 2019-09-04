Congress names Kumari Selja Haryana unit chief, Hooda CLP leader

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Kumari Selja as the president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) and named former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and chairman of the election management committee ahead of the Assembly polls later this year.

The appointments not only seek to put an end to the bitter factionalism that the State had witnessed in the past few months but were also an attempt to project a united face of the party.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad, along with general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, announced that by virtue of being the CLP leader, Mr. Hooda would be the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

A former Union Minister and known to be close to party president Sonia Gandhi, Kumari Selja, 56, replaced Ashok Tanwar while Mr. Hooda replaced Ms. Kiran Choudhary as CLP leader.

As the new CLP leader, he can be part of the exercise that will choose the candidates for the Assembly polls.

Mr. Hooda had been pressing for the replacement of Mr. Tanwar — appointed by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in 2014 — after the party failed to win even one of the 10 Lok Sabha seats.

He had even indicated that he could leave the party even as his supporters pitched for him as the State chief. However, the leadership was not inclined to do so and replaced Mr. Tanwar, a Dalit, with another Dalit leader.

At a rally in his stronghold of Rohtak on August 18, Mr. Hooda had said: “The Congress had lost direction.”

Asked about his remarks and the factionalism, Mr. Azad said, “If the party had lost direction, he can bring it on the right path...I have full confidence that the entire team will fight together to defeat the BJP.”