Congress mulls over options as Rajasthan Governor does not relent

As the face-off between Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and the Ashok Gehlot government reached a point of brinkmanship over the convening of the Assembly session, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday took to Twitter to draw a parallel between convening the Assembly and Parliament.

With the Governor refusing to agree to the Rajasthan Cabinet’s proposal, the Congress may end up agreeing to a three week’s notice for an Assembly session, said sources.

A formal decision, however, will be taken only after the Rajasthan Cabinet meets to discuss the issue.

Mr. Patel asked on Twitter: “Perhaps first time in our history we are seeing a Governor reluctant to convene assembly despite aid & advice of elected Chief Minister. If this dangerous precedent is allowed,what will happen if the Rashtrapati refuses to summon Parliament despite Union Cabinet recommending it?”

Governor’s role

So far, the main sticking point has been Governor Mishra’s refusal to convene the Assembly at short notice without the specifically mentioning a floor test, but the Congress government has steadfastly refused to do so.

“We have reason to believe that the moment we mention floor test in writing, the Governor will assume a bigger role and may act against the State government. Except agreeing to the 21-days notice, we have not said no to any of his conditions,” a senior leader familiar with the developments in Rajasthan told The Hindu.

Though approaching the court seems to be the logical next step, it may be the last option, given that there is an internal debate about approaching the courts to settle political battles.

“Well, when you go to the court these days, we don’t expect a favourable decision from the court. So when we go to the court, we prepare ourselves for a decision which is not in our favour. It is not only a legal battle but mainly a political battle,” senior Congress leader Ajay Maken told reporters at a virtual press conference on July 23.

Signature campaign

Outside Rajasthan, senior party leaders say, the party plans to build up political pressure by collecting signatures of lawmakers, including MPs, and submitting a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, where they would cite a particular paragraph of the 2016 Supreme Court judgment in the Nabam Rebia and Bamang Felix Vs. Deputy Speaker (Arunachal Pradesh) case.

“In the judgment, it is clearly stated that as far as the Governor is concerned, he has to follow the advice of the Council of Ministers. If he does not do so, then the President can withdraw his pleasure as the Governor stays on the pleasure of the Rashtrapatiji,” the same senior leader said, indicating the party may seek the Governor’s removal.

Meanwhile, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot sent his birthday wishes for Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi, against whom he had moved the High Court. “Best wishes to Rajasthan Speaker C.P. Joshi on his birthday. I pray for your good health and long life,” Mr. Pilot tweeted.